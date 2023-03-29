ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of a violent crime spree that involved a shooting and two robberies has been identified.

Ateh Boma, 26, was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and two counts of Aggravated Robbery in connection to the series of events. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.

Police say Boma is first accused of shooting a homeowner on the 1500 block of Sycamore Street just before 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim is now in stable condition.

Neighbors report hearing 4-6 gunshots.

Next, police say the received a call from a resident on the 1100 block of S 15th Street that an armed suspect, later identified as Boma, had stolen their vehicle around the same time as the shooting or just after.

Once the vehicle was stolen, police received a third report that a victim was robbed at gunpoint on the 4600 block of Maple Street between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

There is an investigation underway and detectives believe all three incidents are related and that Boma is the suspect behind the crimes.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the Abilene Police Department (325) 673-8331.

