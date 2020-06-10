UPDATE: Abilene man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club last year.

Kevin Holt, 32. was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter for the death of Joshua Sanders, 35, in November 2019.

Court documents state both Holt and Sanders were found wearing wristbands from Jaguar’s Club in Tye when Holt crashed into a concrete barrier off I-20.

Holt’s wife told police he called her to argue before the crash and sounded intoxicated, saying he was at Flying J’s across from Jaguar’s, according to the documents.

Holt remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: