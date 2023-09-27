ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash in 2021.

Alejandro Valerio was arrested on the Manslaughter charge Tuesday after his indictment, which is related to the death of motorcyclist Saul Rodriguez, 60.

Rodriguez was initially hospitalized with severe injuries following the crash near W Stamford Street and Grape Street in November 2021. He then died from his injuries 1 month later.

Investigators say Rodriguez was struck by Valerio’s car when Valerio failed to yield when leaving a stop sign at the intersection.

Valerio was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $35,000 bond.