UPDATE: Abilene man who fled from police with bag full of weed, money, and a gun identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who fled police with a bag full of weed, money, and a gun has been identified.

Tanthony Watkins was arrested Thursday following a brief chase and charged with two counts of evading arrest, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of possession of marijuana, and an unrelated warrant.

An arrest report states officers tried to pull Watkins over for a speeding violation near Plaza Street, but he began to flee, driving all the way to N 10th Street and Clack Street before he got out and started to run.

He was apprehended after a foot chase, and upon arrest, officers found a large bag holding 121 grams of marijuana, a .45 caliber Glock 30, and a large sum of money in his possession.

A second suspect, the passenger in Watkins’ vehicle, also fled and has not been located. There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

