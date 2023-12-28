ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder suspect accused of killing one person and injuring two others after shooting into an Abilene apartment has been arrested on new charges after violating his bond.

Arthur Jesse Gallegoz was booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday for Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Paul John Delacruz and the shooting of two others in February 2022.

Court documents state Gallegoz got into a verbal argument with Delacruz and other residents outside a north Abilene apartment, and at some point during the argument, he fired shots into the direction of several people, including Delacruz, who were standing on the second floor landing of the apartment.

Next, the documents state Delacruz fled into the apartment, prompting Gallegoz to fire shots through the door. One of the shots struck and killed Delacruz, and two other people were also shot and seriously injured.

Gallegoz was initially arrested the day of the shooting on a Murder charge then released after posting a $250,000 bond.

Court records show he violated his bond conditions Wednesday. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on three bonds totaling $750,000.

No further information is available at this time.