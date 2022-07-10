An Callahan County shooting suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times and then firing shots at police before barricading himself inside a home in Callahan County has been taken into custody.

The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office confirms Montel McKinley, born in 1995, was detained around 6:00 p.m. Sunday after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that began when they went to his home on Cherry Street to seize a motorcycle during a shooting investigation.

Investigators say McKinley is accused of shooting a man four times on Union Hill Road then fleeing the scene around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, and while they were investigating that crime, they learned he may have been traveling on a motorcycle.

When a Callahan County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper went to take that motorcycle into evidence Sunday afternoon, McKinley fired shots at the law enforcement officers and the wrecker vehicle they were using for the repossession, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No officers were injured during this shooting attempt and soon after, McKinley barricaded himself inside the home, where a standoff ensued.

Members of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Clyde Police Department and other agencies were at the scene for hours, attempting to get McKinley to come outside.

Eventually, the Abilene Police Department’s SWAT team was called for assistance, and they were able to successfully take McKinley into custody without injury to him or any officers.

Nearby neighborhoods were closed to traffic and the public during the standoff, and now officers are working to reopen the area.

McKinley will be charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer for the incident Sunday afternoon, one count of Aggravated Assault for the shooting Saturday night, and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He has been booked into the Callahan County Jail. His current mugshot and bond information have yet to be released.

