UPDATE: Assault charges dropped against ‘Stop the Violence’ founder, former pastor due to uncooperative victim

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The founder of nonprofit Stop the Violence and a former Abilene pastor is no longer facing charges for assaulting a pregnant person due to a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.

A motion to dismiss the Assault case against Jeffery Chad Mitchell was granted in Taylor County October 6. He was initially arrested for the crime in July in connection to the alleged assault of his pregnant girlfriend.

KTAB and KRBC pulled the Motion to Dismiss, which said the case will not be prosecuted because the, “victim doesn’t want to cooperate. There is insufficient evidence to proceed.”

Mitchell is the co-author of the book “Brother’s Keeper”, which is the subject of a recent movie. He is also a current leader in the nonprofit ‘Preying on Predators’ and has been involved with the nonprofit ‘Stop the Violence.’

‘Stop the Violence’ was founded by Mitchell in 2008 and has been billed as a movement for the community to stand against violence. The organization has not had any recent activity.

Mitchell also previously served as pastor at The Mission.

Editor’s note: Chad Mitchell is a former employee of KTAB, long before these accusations. It is the policy of KTAB not to comment on personal matters of past or current employees.