Marcus Stanford is still at large following a shooting in Colorado City.

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in Colorado City earlier this week has been identified.

Police say Marcus Allen Stanford fled the scene of the shooting at the Relax Inn Tuesday morning and remains at large in the area. He may also be near Sweetwater and is believed to be traveling to California.

Stanford is described as a black male who stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on his neck. He’s wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with information on Stanford’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Colorado City Police department at (325)728-5294.

The victim of Stanford’s shooting has only been identified as a female, and her current condition is not known at this time.

No further information has been released.