Shawn Adkins is now set to stand trial in Nolan County for the murder of Hailey Dunn.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The date has been reset for the trial of suspect Shawn Adkins, accused of killing Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn.

Adkins is now set to stand trial either August 7 or September 11 of this year.

PERP WALK: Shawn Adkins appears in court for Hailey Dunn murder hearing

A change of venue for the trial was granted, moving the proceedings from Mitchell County to Nolan County.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021.Shawn Adkins remains in jail one year after arrest in Hailey Dunn murder

He is now charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence and is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on bonds totaling $2 millon.

