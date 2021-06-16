UPDATE: DNA evidence collected from Hailey Dunn murder suspect day before arrest

Shawn Adkins (left) is charged with murder for the death of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn (right).

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new investigation and DNA evidence from the primary person of interest in the murder of a Colorado City teen led to his arrest earlier this week.

Just one day before the arrest of Shawn Adkins, 35, investigators with the Texas Rangers executed a search warrant to collect his DNA.

This warrant was the result of a new investigation into Adkins that began when 32nd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Thompson consulted with the Rangers in 2020, prompting them to interview several people and identity Adkins as the suspect who committed the crime.

Hailey disappeared while walking near her home in 2010 and her remains were found at Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County three years later.

Adkins – the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie Dunn – was quickly identified as a person of interest in her disappearance and death, but until this latest investigation, there was not enough evidence to make an arrest.

Investigators did not disclose the nature of the new evidence that landed Adkins behind bars.

District Attorney Richard Thompson says that information will be released in public documents and court proceedings.

Adkins remains held in the Mitchell County jail on a $2 million bond.