ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in north Abilene Wednesday night.

A 67-year-old man was found deceased lying in an alleyway next to a vehicle just after 6:00 p.m. Police say he did live in the area.

Investigators are now working to determine his cause of death, and his body will likely be sent off for an autopsy.

No further information on this case will be released unless his death is determined to be criminal in nature.

