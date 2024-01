BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who drowned in a Brown County lake has been identified.

Ricky Green, 64, was found deceased in Lake Haven December 31.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said Green, who suffered from Dementia, walked away from his house around 3:00 a.m.

His body was located in the water just after sunrise.

Next-of-kin has been notified.

No further information has been released.