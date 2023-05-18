ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s ‘most wanted’ fugitive has now had his bond increased to $1 million because his is accused of failing a drug test.

Abilene Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Robert Guevara, wanted on warrants for Aggravated Assault and Child Endangerment. He was released from jail on bond in connection to those charges in April.

The Taylor County District Attorney’s Office confirms Guevara’s bond was recently increased to $1 million because he failed at least one drug test while he was out on bond. They have since been unable to re-arrest him.

Anyone who knows where Guevara is located is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All charges are related to a shooting, which happened 3500 block of N 9th Street January 22.

Police say that prior to the shooting, officers were called to the area to investigate a broken car window, and when they were inspecting the car, they noticed illegal narcotics inside.

Soon after, Guevara approached the vehicle, and this is when the shooting occurred.

According to Former Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Guevara had a child with him, who he placed in the backseat, and when Guevara turned away, he was confronted by police.

Guevara did not comply with officers’ orders and began to draw a firearm from his waistband, according to Chief Dudley, who claims this is when the man was shot by officers. He did receive medical treatment and survived his injuries.

In an interview from jail, Guevara told his side of the story, saying he was picking up his son after a nap and when he went to put his son inside the car, which was his cousin’s, he noticed the gun and picked it up.

That’s when he says he was accosted by police, who never identified themselves officially, and was shot while trying to hand them the gun.

No further information has been released.

