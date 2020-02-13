UPDATE: Mugshots released for men arrested during human trafficking investigation in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The mugshots have been released for at least 12 men have been charged with prostitution during a human trafficking investigation in Abilene.
The following suspects have been be charged with Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution:
- David Cunningham, 60, of Merkel
- Edward Carl Price, 49, of Albany
- Tim Castro, 31, of Abilene
- Daniel Phillip, 31, of Abilene
- Kevin Mitchell, 26, of Abilene
- Jeremy Berres, 37, of Abilene
- Eric Crawford, 34, of Clyde
- Tommy Stevens, 62, of Abilene
- James Counts, 51, of Abilene
- Ronald Cooper, 60, of Tuscola
- Manuel Carrizales, 31, of Amarillo
- Gerardo Olivera, 35, of Abilene
All men were identified through assistance from the public as part of a several-weeks-long investigation that began in late 2019.
The men are accused of soliciting sex from a woman identified as only an Asian woman in her 30s, who had been trafficked into Abilene from someone who lived out of state.
Police found advertisements for this woman on the dark web.
The FBI is assisting in the human trafficking investigation.
One of the suspects, James Counts, was employed with Abilene ISD when he allegedly solicited sex from the woman and has since resigned from his position with the district.
