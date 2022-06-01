ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of an Abilene man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police say they reported him shooting a gun in his driveway before he barricaded himself inside his home.

Juan Rodriguez is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $30,000 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and a few unrelated warrants.

Court documents state Rodriguez’s neighbor told police she heard a loud pop outside the window of her home on the 1300 block of Green Street then looked outside and saw Rodriguez pacing in his driveway with a handgun. She then called police, and after she made the report, she saw him walk into his backyard and fire three more rounds.

When police arrived on scene, Rodriguez barricaded himself inside his home, and the Abilene Police Department’s SWAT team had to assist in his arrest, which was made after a 5-hour-long standoff.

No further information about the incident has been released.