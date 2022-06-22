Multiple people were injured during a three-vehicle crash on Antilley Road Tuesday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are currently no fatalities connected to a three-vehicle crash in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Antilley Road near Fairway Oaks Blvd and the Abilene Country Club around 1:30 p.m.

Initially, three people were transported to the hospital, two in critical condition.

Wednesday afternoon, Abilene police confirmed no one has died from the crash but the current conditions of the victims were not known.

Investigators have not disclosed what caused the crash, but it did create a large, visual scene where car parts and personal items were scattered around the road.

People were also seen lying in the street.

Antilley Road was closed in both directions while first responders worked to clear the crash.