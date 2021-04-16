UPDATE: Officer on leave after shooting suspect in Sweetwater

James Hearin was shot by a police officer in Sweetwater, Texas, during a routine traffic stop on April 15, 2021.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The police officer who shot a suspect during a traffic stop in Sweetwater has been placed on leave as the Texas Rangers continue their investigation.

Sweetwater Police Detective Cory Stroman confirms the officer was placed on leave pending the results of that investigation, which is policy following every officer-involved shooting.

Thursday morning, suspect James Hearin was pulled over for a routine traffic stop, and an “escalation of the situation” resulted in officers shooting him multiple times.

Hearin made a Facebook Live video in the aftermath of the shooting, showing his busted out windows and injuries as he fled from police.

He left the scene and led officers on a high-speed chase, managing to evade authorities for hours before he was located on a private ranch in Mitchell County around 4:00 p.m.

After he was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, Hearin was hospitalized for his injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Additional charges will be filed at the conclusion of the Texas Rangers investigation.