ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several offices and meeting rooms will remain unusable after the Abilene Police Department flooded Monday evening.

An underground fire suppression system at the Police Department on S 1st Street burst around 5:15 p.m., “causing significant flooding and water damage throughout much of this building,” a press release explains.











APD’s Dispatch Center was able to quickly relocate to City Hall in what is being call a “seamless” transition, meaning 9-1-1 and emergency services were never interrupted.

Now, APD is working to assess the extent of damages and they have learned that many offices and meeting rooms are currently unusable and will remain that way for an extended amount of time. Affected personnel will be relocated.

As of right now, the front lobby is unaffected by the flooding and is still open to the public during regular business hours.

No further information has been released.