ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene home was completely destroyed in a fire overnight.

The fire happened at a home on the 2700 block of S 10th Street just before midnight Monday.

First responders arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames, prompting a defensive attack to protect surrounding residences, according to a press release.

Fire officials say two residents and their pets were home when the fire began and all were able to safely escape.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire, which caused an estimated $60,000 in damage.

No further information has been released.