ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun.

Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what happened during the shooting outside a home on the 3500 block of N 9th Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Prior to the shooting, officers were called to the area to investigate a broken car window, and when they were inspecting the car, they noticed illegal narcotics inside.

Soon after, an individual, identified only as a 36-year-old man, approached the vehicle, and this is when the shooting occurred.

According to Chief Dudley, this man had a child with him, who he placed in the backseat, and when the man turned away, he was confronted by police.

This man did not comply with officers’ orders and began to draw a firearm from his waistband, according to Chief Dudley, who claims this is when the man was shot by officers. He did receive medical treatment and survived his injuries.

Family members and neighbors who claim to have witnessed the shooting offer a different sequence of events, saying the man was holding the child when he was shot and that he was unarmed.

The Texas Rangers are now investing this officer-involved shooting, and the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

No further information, including the identities of the man or officer, has been released.

