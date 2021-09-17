UPDATE: Robbery at China Star involved ‘illegal narcotics deal’

William Hardy (top) and Cole Johnston (bottom) were both arrested during a robbery involving an illegal narcotics deal at China Star in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A robbery at China Star Thursday night involved illegal narcotics and ended with both the victim and the suspect in custody.

The incident happened at the restaurant on the 3600 block of S 1st Street in Abilene around 7:30 p.m.

An incident report reveals a man called police to report he was assaulted and robbed during “an illegal narcotics deal”.

When officers arrived on scene, they arrested both the victim and suspect of the robbery for unrelated warrants.

Arrest reports confirm William Hardy and Cole Johnston were both arrested at the scene of the robbery, though it’s not clear which man was the victim and which was the suspect because no charges related to the crime have been filed.

Detectives are still investigating the allegations.

Police confirmed this incident took place at China Start, but the restaurant was not involved.