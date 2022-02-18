COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been charged in connection to a dog attack in Coleman County last month.

Cassandra Horn was arrested on a felony Attack by Dog warrant Friday afternoon and is currently being booked into the Coleman County Jail.

Horn was indicted on the charge by a Coleman County Grand Jury earlier this week.

In a social media post detailing the indictment, police explain, “Attack by Dog, as found in the Health and Safety Code, is charged when the owner of a dog is negligent and fails to secure a dog and it results in the dog attacking a person and causing serious bodily injury. The dog attack must occur somewhere other than the dog owners place of residence or vehicle. “

The attack happened at the intersection of Colbert Street and Vale Street January 17. Police were called to the scene after some men noticed a woman lying on the ground.

Police say the men were able to pull the dogs off and get the woman to safety. She was transported to a Coleman hospital then later transferred to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.

Her current condition is not known at this time, but police say she did sustain serious injuries during the attack.

Both dogs, described by a veterinarian as Rottweiler mixes, were taken into police custody for a mandatory 10-day quarantine following the attack. It’s unknown where the dogs are now.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.