UPDATE: Suspect involved in Abilene SWAT situation arrested without incident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect involved in a shooting that led to a SWAT team surrounding a south Abilene home has been arrested.

Seth Adam Blake, 29, was taken into custody without incident at a north side hotel Saturday and charged with Violation of Parole and Aggravated Assault following the incident, which took place on the 600 block of Sycamore Street Friday.

Blake is accused of shooting a 60-year-old victim then fleeing into a nearby residence. SWAT team members had the home surrounded for hours and made several attempts to contact Blake, but when they finally forced their way inside, they were unable to locate him.

The victim of the shooting is in stable condition and Blake remains held into jail without bond, due to his parole violation charge.