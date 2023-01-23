ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who was shot by Abilene police officers Sunday evening is now facing felony charges.

The unidentified 36-year-old man, who is still hospitalized in critical condition, is now charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer charge and three other charges pending. His bond is currently set at $1 million.



“Our officers do their best to avoid circumstances where lethal force has to be used. In this instance, a man appeared to be entering a vehicle that contained what looked like drugs – and then placed a child inside that vehicle. Our officer announced himself and gave specific orders that were ignored. The result was a man pulling out a stolen handgun from the back of his waistline, and he was shot,” Abilene police say during a recap of their version of events of the shooting that happened outside a home on the 3500 block of N 9th Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



Prior to the shooting, officers were called to the area to investigate a broken car window, and when they were inspecting the car, they noticed illegal narcotics inside.

Soon after, an individual, identified only as a 36-year-old man, approached the vehicle, and this is when the shooting occurred.

According to Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, this man had a child with him, who he placed in the backseat, and when the man turned away, he was confronted by police.

This man did not comply with officers’ orders and began to draw a firearm from his waistband, according to Chief Dudley, who claims this is when the man was shot by officers.

Family members and neighbors who claim to have witnessed the shooting offer a different sequence of events, saying the man was holding the child when he was shot and that he was unarmed.

The Texas Rangers are now investing this officer-involved shooting, and the officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

No further information, including the identities of the man or officer, has been released.

