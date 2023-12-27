COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The suspect who was shot and killed by police in Coleman County Christmas Day has been identified.

Jose Martin Hernandez Jr., 43, of Midland, died at the hospital following the shooting incident that took place during a police pursuit down Highway 84 Christmas Day, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The pursuit began in south Coleman County after the Sheriff’s Department received a report that a firearm had been displayed during suspicious activity.

A press release states the suspect in this incident, later identified as Hernandez, fled the scene, initiating a police pursuit when ended when officers shot at Hernandez in response to a threat, striking him with a bullet.

Hernandez was airlifted from the scene via medical helicopter.

Texas Rangers are now investigating this incident.

No further information has been released.