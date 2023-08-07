ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater man accused of sexually abusing 2 children in Abilene 20+ years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Carlton Blaylock received his 40-year prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Court documents state an adult victim came forward in 2020 and made an outcry against Blaylock, describing explicit acts of sexual assault when she was 5-12 years old.

The victim said she also, “does remember he would tell her that these things were something that they do and not to talk about it to anyone,” according to the documents.

This victim also told police Blaylock sexually assaulted a second victim and would even try to abuse them together.

When interviewed, the second victim said, “to help protect [the first victim] she made a deal with [Blaylock],” according to the documents. The second victim says she was sexually abused for several years, until she was an older teen.

Officers also spoke with family members who heard Blaylock make a confession in 2016 or 2017, and after Blaylock was contacted by police last year, he sent a confession to one of the victims via Facebook messenger.