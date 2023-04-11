Robert Guevara has been indicted on several charges related to an incident with the Abilene Police Department.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Body camera footage showing an officer-involved of an Abilene man in January is officially exempt from release to the public.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion on KTAB and KRBC’s request to get copies of the footage showing the shooting of Robert Guevara Jr. outside a home on N 9th Street in Abilene January 22.

In the opinion, the Attorney General’s Office says the footage is exempt from disclosure because it shows the investigation of potential child abuse or neglect and releasing it could interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation.

Texas Rangers overseeing the case also stated releasing the footage could compromise their investigation, giving the Attorney General’s Office more reason to issue their opinion that the footage should be withheld.

Guevara was indicted Thursday for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Endangering a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Theft of a Firearm in connection to the shooting.

‘I just want justice for my husband’: Loved ones of suspect shot by APD host awareness ride

Police say that prior to the shooting, officers were called to the area to investigate a broken car window, and when they were inspecting the car, they noticed illegal narcotics inside.

Soon after, Guevara approached the vehicle, and this is when the shooting occurred.

According to Former Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Guevara had a child with him, who he placed in the backseat, and when Guevara turned away, he was confronted by police.

Guevara did not comply with officers’ orders and began to draw a firearm from his waistband, according to Chief Dudley, who claims this is when the man was shot by officers. He did receive medical treatment and survived his injuries.

‘Boom. Boom. He shot me twice’: Suspect shot by Abilene police speaks out from jail

In an interview from jail, Guevara told his side of the story, saying he was picking up his son after a nap and when he went to put his son inside the car, which was his cousin’s, he noticed the gun and picked it up.

That’s when he says he was accosted by police, who never identified themselves officially, and was shot while trying to hand them the gun.

Guevara now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.