ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman who died of a gunshot wound at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene Wednesday has been identified.

Kira Lefthandbull, 21, a transient from San Angelo was pronounced dead at the hospital after she arrived at the emergency room in a private vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound around 9:00 a.m.

Officers say she sustained the gunshot wound during unknown circumstances on Lowden Street prior to arriving at the hospital.

Police have not determined the exact nature of her death but did say a 55-year-old man who drove her to the hospital is being questioned.

“As with many Death Investigations that are suspicious, we treat them like a homicide until it is proven otherwise,” police explain.

No arrests have been made at this time.