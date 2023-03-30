JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple vehicles and items of heavy equipment were reported stolen from the Stamford city yard.

The City of Stamford says two pickup trucks, a trailer, and a mini-excavator were stolen from the city yard overnight Thursday.

However, the city would not disclose how the equipment was stolen or how many suspects are involved in the crime.

City officials were repairing a water main break until 4:30 a.m. that happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. It’s unknown if equipment used to make this repair was the same equipment that was stolen.

There is now a city-wide boil water notice in effect.

No further information has been released.