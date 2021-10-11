Victim shot multiple times in south Abilene

Police investigating shooting on the 4000 block of Redbud Circle in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot multiple times during an incident in south Abilene Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Redbud Circle around 3:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a male victim was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. His current condition is not known.

Investigators say they have identified the alleged shooter, who fled the scene then was taken into custody after a brief pursuit in south Abilene.

