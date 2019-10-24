VIDEO: Abilene police need help identifying vehicle burglary suspects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a purse during a vehicle burglary then using the victim’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases.

The suspects are accused of taking the purse from a vehicle parked at a bar on the 500 block of Arnold Blvd on September 26.

Both suspects were caught on camera using the victim’s credit card to make multiple purchases at a south Abilene business.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

