VIDEO: Suspect burglarizes vehicles in southwest Abilene neighborhood

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 12:00 PM CDT

VIDEO: Suspect burglarizes vehicles in southwest Abilene neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in a southwest Abilene neighborhood. 

Surveillance video of the suspect was released on social media Wednesday.

The video shows the suspect going through vehicles in the Tuscany Drive neighborhood off Beltway Drive off Highway 83/84 on October 26. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

