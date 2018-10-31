VIDEO: Suspect burglarizes vehicles in southwest Abilene neighborhood Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in a southwest Abilene neighborhood.

Surveillance video of the suspect was released on social media Wednesday.

The video shows the suspect going through vehicles in the Tuscany Drive neighborhood off Beltway Drive off Highway 83/84 on October 26.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.