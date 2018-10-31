VIDEO: Suspect burglarizes vehicles in southwest Abilene neighborhood
Editor's Note: CLICK HERE to view the video referenced in this article.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in a southwest Abilene neighborhood.
Surveillance video of the suspect was released on social media Wednesday.
The video shows the suspect going through vehicles in the Tuscany Drive neighborhood off Beltway Drive off Highway 83/84 on October 26.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
More Stories
-
Human remains of a small child have been discovered in the search for…
-
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Abilene Police…
-
A Snyder man has been sentenced to serve 2 years in prison for a 2016…