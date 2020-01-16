VIDEO: Witnesses capture stabbing at Abilene High School, two students injured

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Witnesses captured the moment two students were stabbed during an altercation at Abilene High School Thursday morning.

The video, which has been blurred due to its sensitive content, shows a male student stabbing two other male students multiple times.

People in the background can be heard screaming and running way, shouting, “he’s got a knife, he’s got a knife.”

Both victims were rushed to the hospital following the stabbing. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police apprehended the suspect about 30 mins after the stabbing because he fled the scene.

All three people involved are around 16-years-old, so their identities will probably remain withheld.

To read more about the stabbing, follow this link.

BigCoungtryHomepage will update this article as soon as additional information is released.

Latest Posts: