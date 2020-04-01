‘Voyeur’ arrested after looking into bathroom window in Clyde

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An accused voyeur was arrested after looking into a bathroom window in Clyde.

Igor Skromny, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night after police received a call from a resident that someone was looking through her bathroom window.

When officers arrived on scene, Skromny was still there and was arrested upon contact.

He is now being held in the Callahan County Jail for one count of Felony Voyeurism.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional information is released.

