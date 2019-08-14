Wanted Abilene fugitive accused of prostituting woman, sexually abusing underage runaway while holding them captive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wanted fugitive in Abilene is accused of prostituting a woman and sexually abusing an underage runaway for months while holding them captive so they couldn’t escape.

Richard Earl Daniels, 38, is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child, Assault Family Violence, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Court documents state when runaway teen was interviewed by detectives in February and March, she made allegations against Daniels.

This teen said she met Daniels, known to her as ‘Junebug’, after she ran away in December, and he bought her food and gave her a place to stay.

However, the documents state he would get violent with her and not let her leave the place she was staying.

Daniels also allegedly engaged the teen in sexual activity daily, forcing her on at least one occasion, and used methamphetamine with her frequently.

This teen said Daniels knew she was only 15.

Another individual who lived with the teen and Daniels was identified during the investigation and confirmed she and Daniels both knew the teen was underage.

This individual told detectives Daniels would prostitute her for drugs or money regularly and the he tied up the windows so she couldn’t leave.

She also reported Daniels split her head with a hammer and threatened her with multiple weapons while holding her captive.

When interviewed, Daniels admitted to knowing the teen and the other individual but denied being involved in any criminal activity.

Daniels was initially arrested for these crimes in March then released as part of a supervised program in June, but new warrants have been issued for his arrest, indicating he has not been compliant with his supervision requirements.

Abilene police are offering a $500 cash reward if anyone can provide information that leads to Daniels’ arrest.

He is their featured fugitive for the week of August 14.