WANTED: Abilene woman accused of laundering $300,000 from online scams

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for an Abilene woman accused of laundering more than $300,000 from online scams.

Jana Rocha, 53, is wanted in Taylor County in connection to the crime, which came under investigation in March 2019 after an employee at a local bank noticed a strange transaction involving Rocha’s account, according to court documents.

The documents state detectives learned Rocha would receive the proceeds of several online scams then mail money to foreign accounts.

Rocha’s accused of committing scams by pretending to be in romantic relationships with people she meets online, including one victim who sent her nearly $10,000.

She also allegedly received $80,000 from another victim who believed she was making a down payment on a property.

During an interview, the documents state Rocha admitted to the scams and said she would mail some of the proceeds to someone in the United Arab Emirates.

A review of all her bank accounts reveals she laundered a total of $311,465 over the period of a few months, according to the documents.

Rocha is also accused of conducting a love triangle scam that involved an elderly victim sending her $60,000 in November 2017.

