ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wanted arsonist who crashed into a south Abilene home and caused a fire while fleeing from law enforcement has been identified.

Benjamin Hulsey, 42, who is wanted for a First Degree Felony Arson case in Abilene, is accused of crashing into a home on South 7th Street and Hawthorne Street Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office states deputies tried to stop Hulsey to arrest him on the warrant while he was driving in the alley on the 5300 block of Durango Drive but he alluded them and drove off at a high rate of speed before hitting the house.

Deputies quickly recused Hulsey from the vehicle after noticing it had caught fire, pulling his unconscious body through a back window seconds before it completely engulfed in flames.

Hulsey was hospitalized but is currently in stable condition. Two officers also received minor injuries from glass.

“One person and their dog occupied the house, but they did not sustain any injuries,” the press release explains.

Once he is released from the hospital, Hulsey will be charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Possession of Methamphetamine for Tuesday’s events as well as the following warrants out of Taylor County and New Mexico: Arson, Insurance Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, Failure to Comply with Conditions of Probation for Larceny and Receiving Stolen Property, Failure to Comply with Conditions of Probation for Fines for Falsely Obtaining Services, Failure to Appear.

Both the fire and the crash are under investigation. No further information has been released.