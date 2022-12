BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’.

This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via Messenger on Facebook.

No further information has been released.