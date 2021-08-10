Wanted child sex crime suspect leads law enforcement on chase into Abilene

Roderick Spurlock, wanted for a child sex crime, led law enforcement on a chase into Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A child sex crime suspect led law enforcement on a chase into Abilene Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers initially tried to pull Roderick Jermaze Spurlock, 41, over for a traffic violation on Main Street in Buffalo Gap around 7:30 a.m. but he sped off to evade detention.

Spurlock then traveled into Abilene, where residents reported seeing several law enforcement vehicles in pursuit, dropping spike strips in an attempt to get him to stop.

Police eventually took Spurlock into custody near his home at the intersection of Sycamore Street and S 19th Street.

He is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $150,000 for a child sex crime warrant, evading arrest, and driving without a valid license.

KTAB and KRBC are working to get additional details on Spurlock’s child sex crime allegations.

