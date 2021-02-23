WANTED: Child sex crime suspect may be in Abilene, Merkel, Tye

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for a child sex crime suspect who may be in the Taylor County area.

The Merkel Police Department says Dylan Claxton, wanted for Indecency With a Child, “is believed to be in the Abilene, Tye, and/or Merkel areas.”

Claxton is described as a 24-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes who stands around 5’7″ tall and weighs 107 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Merkel Police Department at (325)928-4766 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Once captured, Claxton will be held in jail on bonds totaling at least $50,000.