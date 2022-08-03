Carl Wells Jr. is wanted in Callahan County after allegedly burglarizing coin operated laundry machines.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several coin operated laundry machines.

Police say Carl Wells, Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of burglarizing the machines located at 24/7 Laundry on S. Access Road, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage.

Wells may be driving a silver Honda Accord.

There are now active warrants for Wells’ arrest in connection to this crime, and anyone with information on Well’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clyde Police Department at (325)893-4111.

No further information has been released.