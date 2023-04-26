William Clay Pitts is wanted in connection to a shooting in Eastland.

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect in connection to a shooting.

William Clay Pitts is wanted following a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

Police say Pitts is accused of shooting a male victim on East Sadosa Street around 10:00 p.m. then fleeing the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released but he is believed to be in stable condition.

Pitts is described as 55-year-old white male, who stands 5’7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald.

The context surrounding the shooting has not been disclosed, but police say the public should not approach Pitts because he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Pitts could be located is asked to contact the Eastland Police Department at (254)629-1700 or Eastland County Dispatch at (254)629-1728.

No further information has been released.