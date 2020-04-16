WANTED: Eastland teen accused of sexually assaulting child he was babysitting in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are looking for an Eastland teen accused of sexually abusing children he was babysitting in Taylor County.

Steven Renfro, 19, was indicted last month on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to an investigation that began in September 2018.

A $500 cash reward is now being offered for information leading to his arrest. Just call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

Court documents state a victim made an outcry to police, saying Renfro sexually abused him when he was 13-years-old, between the years of 2014 and 2015.

The victim described explicit instances of sexual abuse, and when his little brother was interviewed, the documents state he made an outcry against Renfro as well, saying “that Steven would hurt him and his brother while Steven was babysitting them.”

The second victim was in 3rd or 4th grade when the alleged abuse occurred.

Renfro was arrested in September then released after posting bonds totaling $20,000.

Latest Posts: