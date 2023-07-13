George Ferguson, Jr. is wanted after fleeing from police in Coleman. (Coleman County Sheriff’s Office)

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who law enforcement says is known to carry weapons in on the run after a chase in Coleman.

George Edward Ferguson, Jr., wanted for unlawful possession of firearm, fled from police Thursday.

The Coleman County Sheriff’s Office says Ferguson, “led Coleman PD in a pursuit after a traffic stop and was last seen on foot in the fields south of Santa Anna Ave possibly headed into town.”

Ferguson is described as a 43-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, who weighs 185 pounds and stands about 6’1″ tall.

Law enforcement is warning the public to not approach Ferguson, and anyone who knows of his immediate location is asked to contact 9-1-1 or the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office at (325)625-3506 ext. 1.

No further information is available at this time.