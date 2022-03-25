SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and more.

Justis Gutierrez is wanted in Nolan County for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault of a Pregnant Person, and Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear (two counts).

Police say Gutierrez is known to be in the Sweetwater and San Angelo areas.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Sweetwater Police Department at (325)236-6686.

Gutierrez is this week’s featured suspect as part of Sweetwater PD’s fugitive Friday initiative. Since its inception – five out of nine featured fugitives have been captured.