ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a shooting and two armed robberies during a crime spree overnight.

Police say a suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is first accused of shooting a homeowner on the 1500 block of Sycamore Street just before 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim is now in stable condition.

Neighbors report hearing 4-6 gunshots, and one said the suspect approached her and tried to steal her vehicle.

Next, police say the received a call from a resident on the 1100 block of S 15th Street that an armed suspect had stolen their vehicle around the same time as the shooting or just after.

Once the vehicle was stolen, police received a third report that a victim was robbed at gunpoint on the 4600 block of Maple Street between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

There is an investigation underway and detectives currently believe all three incidents are related.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the Abilene Police Department (325) 673-8331.

