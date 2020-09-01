WARNING: Phone scammers pretending to be with Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Phone scammers are calling citizens pretending to be with the Abilene Police Department.

A social media post states, “criminals have begun making calls to our citizens, please arm yourself with this knowledge!”

The callers are saying they are with APD.

“Check on your loved ones that they know so they do not become victims.,” the social media post states.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam can contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

