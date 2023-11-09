BANGS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police in Bangs are warning the public that someone is selling dog food that is potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Wednesday, police were notified of someone selling fifty-pound bags of Retrieve Mini Chunks Savory Chicken dog food on different Facebook groups for $20.

This food had been thrown out by a local pet supply store after the Center for Disease Control issued a recall because it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The food was slashed open before disposed by the store to show it was no good, so anyone who has purchased this brand of dog food, especially from a third party source, is asked to inspect the bags for tampering.

“I caution everyone to inspect the dog food and make sure it has not been cut open, the seals have not been tampered with, and look for any signs that the bag was taped back together,” the Bangs Police Department explains.

The CDC lists the following signs and symptoms of Salmonella poisoning in both pets and people:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Most pets don’t get sick from Salmonella, but they can spread the germ through their poop and saliva.

Pets with a health problem and young pets are more likely to get sick from Salmonella. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea (may be bloody), fever, loss of appetite, and decreased activity level.

Anyone who has a pet fall ill after consuming this recalled food is urged to take them to the vet immediately.