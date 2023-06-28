Mark Rashall is on the run in Taylor County and is considered to be ‘dangerous’.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ‘dangerous’ suspect who fled the scene after a chase in Taylor County has been arrested.

Mark Rashall was taken into custody around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday without incident after he was found via tracking dogs with help from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Homeland Security.

Rashall is accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended when he fled from his vehicle on foot around FM 604.

Sheriff’s Office officials warned the public while he was at large, saying, “If you see this man do not attempt to pick him up or detain him. He is dangerous.”

No further information has been released.