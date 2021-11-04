Where is the Abilene Police Department headed in the future? How APD is fighting against national concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB)- With concerns about the state of policing in the United States and the militarization of police departments across the country, where is the Abilene Police Department headed in the near future?



Chief Marcus Dudley says they are moving forward with equipment, technology, and new units to ensure national concerns do not reach Abilene.

“From 2003 to now, there has been a lot of changes,” said Patrol Officer Jesus Villarreal.

Villarreal has been with the Abilene Police Department for 18 years.

“Some of the most noticeable changes that I have seen has been the installation of body cameras,” said Villarreal.

Body cameras sparked quite controversy as police footage across the nation started appearing on social media, which heightened the public’s perception of how police officers do their job.

“What makes Abilene so special, is we have a community that’s all in,” said Chief Marcus Dudley.

Chief Dudley also hopes expanding technology will prevent the national narrative from coming to Abilene.

“Radar guns, and e-ticketing,” said Dudley.

APD has also been adding additional units to protect citizens such as the surveillance, apprehension, & tactics team, known as SATT.

“In four months, we have had a total of 44 arrests,” said Sgt Michael Baird.

Baird says SATT’s job is to apprehend criminals with a warrant for their arrest who are out in the community.

“Mainly felony arrests for aggravated assault, robbery, murder, and violent crimes,” said Baird.

Chief Dudley also wants to help victims of crimes post trauma.

“When we focus on victims, we wanna make sure their immediate needs are met,” said Gina Trevino, APD’s victim advocate.

Trevino says the goal of her unit is to make sure victims of crimes, domestic sexual or families of loved ones who have been murdered know the resources available to them in town.

“When they are going through the worst time of their life, and make sure the continuity of care also plays out,” said Trevino.

So victims don’t feel left in the dark after their abuse.

APD also wants to get in touch with Abilene’s western heritage with the first official Mounted Patrol unit.

“I think people on horseback are more approachable than people in a car” said Jessica Watkins, mounted patrol officer.

Watkins says she hopes it will help promote community engagement and gain the trust of residents.

“The animal factor I think helps people feel more at ease,” said Watkins.

More community engagement is something Officer Villarreal hopes to see more of within the department.

“I wanna see more APD officers join the department with that servitude attitude and personality,” said Villarreal.

And how can the community see more of that wish?

Body cameras may have opened our eyes to see the day-to-day behind the badge.

Will new technologies and initiatives provide more transparency and peace of mind to the public?

There’s no crystal ball to the future but the department’s focus remains the same.

“Serve and protect,” said Dudley.